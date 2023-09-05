Purdue's defense had a disappinting day on Saturday, but one player in particular stood out. Safety Dillon Thieneman impressed so much during training camp that he jumped all the way to the top of the depth chart as a true freshman. The confidence in him paid off, as he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week in his first career game.

Freshman of the Week

Dillon Thieneman, Purdue

DB – Westfield, Ind. – Westfield

- Made a team-high 10 tackles, all solo, becoming the first true freshman to record 10 or more tackles in a game since Navon Mosley in 2016 and one of nine players in the country to record at least 10 solo tackles in their first game of the season

- Hauled in his first career interception in the fourth quarter, which led to a Purdue touchdown that gave the Boilermakers the lead

- Became just the third Purdue true freshman since 1996 to make an interception in their debut

- Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

- Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Devin Mockobee (Nov. 28, 2022)

In our podcast today I compared him to Stu Schweigert, and so far that comparison is lining up.