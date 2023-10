Purdue true freshman defensive back Dillon Thieneman has notched another honor from the Big Ten following his week six performance against Iowa, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. He was also given award after his performance in week one.

Thieneman racked up eight total tackles (seven solo) and came away with his third interception of the year in the Boilermakers' 20-14 loss to Iowa on Saturday. It was the first interception for the true freshman standout since he had two in back-to-back games to start his college career.

The freshman defensive back has been one of Purdue's top defenders under new head coach Ryan Walters this season, leading the team in tackles with 53 total and three interceptions.

Thieneman is also second in the nation in solo stops (41) while leading the Big Ten is tied for second in the conference with three interceptions during his debut campaign in West Lafayette.