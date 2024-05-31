Purdue football star defensive back Dillon Thieneman was named one of 42 players on the 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on Friday afternoon. The award is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott, highlighting college football's defensive impact player of the year.

Thieneman had a stellar freshman campaign in West Lafayette, racking up 106 total tackles, including 74 solo stops, six interceptions and two forced fumbles en route to FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

The Big Ten is second with 12 entries on the list, with Thieneman joining Denzel Burks (Ohio State), Abdul Carter (Penn State), Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State), Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Mason Graham (Michigan), Will Johnson (Michigan), Jabbar Muhammad (Oregon), D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana), Kamari Ramsey (USC), Quinn Schulte (Iowa) and JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State).

The conference is also home to three of the last four winners with Junior Colson (2023), Aidan Hutchinson (2021) and Paddy Fisher (2020) all being recipients.