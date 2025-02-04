2025 three-star offensive lineman Cameron Gorin flips to Louisville

As the 2025 recruiting cycle comes to a close, Purdue football watches one of its commits flip during the national signing period. 2025 three-star offensive lineman Cameron Gorin announced Tuesday that he has committed to Louisville, paving the way for his signing on Wednesday, after having committed to the Boilermakers in June.

The Purdue legacy was previously set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Brandon Gorin, who played under Joe Tiller and also played in the NFL.

The younger Gorin will now follow the former staff of Jeff Brohm, Dale Williams and more in Louisville, who had been pursuing him dating back to their time in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers were able to keep Gorin in state lines previously, but ultimately the Hamilton Southeastern product chose the Cardinals.

Purdue, at least as of now, will wrap up the 2025 recruiting class with no freshmen offensive linemen coming to campus this summer. Gorin follows fellow linemen Ta'Khiyan Whitset (North Carolina State) and Kuol Kuol (Iowa State), who also opted to take other opportunities over the Boilermakers in the cycle. Gorin is also the 11th player to decommit from Purdue, with Dawayne Galloway, Grant Beerman, Brian Kortovich, LeBron Hill, Drayden Pavey, Sawyer Anderson, Keylan Abrams and Kimar Nelson doing so as well.