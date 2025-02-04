Purdue nets commitment from 2025 DB Maxwell Barbee on eve of NSD

Purdue football has added another member to its 2025 recruiting class on the eve of tomorrow's National Signing Day.

2025 athlete Maxwell Barbee announced Tuesday night that he has committed to the Boilermakers. The Woodrow Wilson (Calif.) standout held another offer from New Mexico, which he picked up in late January. Barbee took an official visit to Purdue and wound up choosing the Boilermakers prior to signing day.

Barbee played both ways at Woodrow Wilson, having 68 catches for 1,220 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense, as well as 55 total tackles, seven interceptions and 17 pass breakups as a defensive back.

Purdue has ten signed players in the 2025 recruiting class, with five committed, but yet to sign with the program ahead of the traditional signing period. That list also includes long snapper Justin Schmidt, defensive end Mason Alnutt, offensive lineman Cameron Gorin and defensive end Rashad Jones.

Barbee also becomes the third defensive back in the class, joining four-star Zyntreacs Otey and three-star UNLV flip ViNaz Cobb.