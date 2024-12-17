Does Purdue have a portal problem?

Purdue has dropped in the AP poll to #16 after Purdue's second loss in three games on Saturday. The Texas A&M loss is the third of the season for Purdue.







And it has some fans absolutely losing their mind. It's not hard to imagine why, it took till mid-February last year for Purdue to suffer its third loss of the season. For the last three years, Purdue went through its non-conference schedule without a loss.







Purdue fans have been deservedly spoiled by Matt Painter's run with Purdue over the last two decades, but particularly the last handful of seasons. Purdue reached #1 for the first time as a program four years ago. Then, it did it again the next season and the season after that. That success culminated in Painter's first trip to the Final Four and National Title game.





As of now, it looks like Purdue won't be making it a fourth straight season as the #1 team in the country.





Worst, Purdue looks like a clearly flawed team. Zach Edey's ascension to the NBA and freshmen replacing seniors has Purdue looking like a team vulnerable and needing talent.





And because the state of college sports is what it is, it has people questioning why Purdue didn't add talent in the portal like every other team in the country.





Purdue is one of a very very small number of college basketball teams that didn't go to the transfer portal in the off season. That's a mark of pride for a program that's built itself against the tide and convention of modern collegiate sports.





But was it a mistake? Purdue now looks like a team that could use a boost of experienced talent.



