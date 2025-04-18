Quarterback Ryan Browne transferring back to Purdue

A familiar face will be back in West Lafayette next fall at the quarterback position. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Browne will transfer back to Purdue from North Carolina, a source told Boiler Upload.

Browne was one of the bigger portal departures of the off-season for the Boilermakers, when he entered on the heels of the coaching change in West Lafayette. The redshirt sophomore spent two years at Purdue and produced some dazzling moments last season, where he had 532 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as 155 yards on the ground.

His career-best performance came against Illinois, as he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 118 yards in a 50-49 overtime loss to the then No. 23 ranked Illini in Champaign. Browne also got the start against Oregon the following week, which saw the Boilermakers get shut out for the first of three times last season. When Hudson Card returned from injury against Northwestern, Browne was relegated to the backup role for the rest of the regular season.

Browne entered the portal after spending the spring with Bill Belichick and North Carolina, who just landed South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez earlier this week.

Browne now re-enters a quarterback room without a leader after spring practice, as Malachi Singleton, Evans Chuba and Bennett Meredith battled throughout the spring, but none of the four were able to cement themselves atop the depth chart for offensive coordinator Josh Henson. Browne will have the opportunity to do so as he returns to West Lafayette for his second stint with the Boilermakers.

With the addition, or welcoming back of Browne, Purdue stays true to the prototype it wants out of its signal callers. Browne offers a true dual threat option under center for offensive coordinator Josh Henson and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw.

Browne becomes the 35th portal addition of the off-season for the Boilermakers and the third in the spring window, joining Bowling Green defensive tackle Marcus Moore Jr. and Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis.