The lone West commitment in the 2024 recruiting class for Purdue, offensive lineman Max Parrott, signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday and will officially head for West Lafayette in 2024. The Englewood, Colorado native is a three-star recruit, having a Rivals Rating of 5.5.

Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson was able to lure Parrott away from both of his parents' alma maters that were also pushing to land him, Arizona State and Iowa State. Parrott also held offers from Colorado, Colorado State, UNLV and Nevada before choosing the Boilermakers in June.