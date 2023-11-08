The second-highest rated recruit in the 2024 class for the Boilermakers has signed his NLI and is officially headed for West Lafayette next season. Four-star forward Raleigh Burgess initially committed to Purdue on May 1st, becoming the third of five in the class.

Burgess was one of the most highly-sought after players in Purdue's 2024 haul, turning down offers from Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Virginia and Ohio State, among others to join Matt Painter and the Boilermakers next season.

The Cincinnati product is a four-star recruit, the 89th ranked player in the class of 2024 and 13th best power forward in the class, according to Rivals.

As a junior at Sycamore last season, Burgess had his season cut short due to a leg injury that lingered into the summer, but was on pace to have a successful campaign. He averaged 14 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game across 11 outings. Burgess also shot 63% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range on 13 attempts.