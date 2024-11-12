Advertisement
Published Nov 12, 2024
VIDEO: Cole Brevard and Hudson Miller pre-Penn State
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard and linebacker Hudson Miller met with the media on Tuesday morning ahead of the Boilermakers’ Senior Day matchup with Penn State.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
