VIDEO: Cole Brevard and Hudson Miller pre-Penn State

Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard and linebacker Hudson Miller met with the media on Tuesday morning ahead of the Boilermakers’ Senior Day matchup with Penn State.
Katie Gearlds and Niele Ivey press conferences after Purdue’s loss to Notre Dame on Sunday night.
#14 Purdue will try to move to 3-0 in the aftermath of Daniel Jacobsen's season ending injury.
Purdue suffers first defeat of season at the hands of Notre Dame, 102-58.
With Jacobsen out, who gets his minutes and how does Purdue change?
Matt Painter provides an injury update on freshman center Daniel Jacobsen on Sunday evening.
