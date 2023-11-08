Purdue got in on Catchings early, netting a commitment from him prior to his junior campaign at Brownsburg. At the time, his only other offer was Xavier , but he was gaining interest from the likes of Indiana , Illinois , Michigan State , Ohio State and more.

The former in-state recruit, who signed a deal with Overtime Elite after three years at Brownsburg High School (IN) has seen his stock skyrocket since committing to Purdue in September of 2022. At the time of his commitment, he was unranked. Now, Catchings is the 32nd ranked player in the class and the 12th-best small forward in the country, according to Rivals.

The crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class is now locked in. Four-star forward Kanon Catchings signed his NLI to Purdue today and is officially headed to West Lafayette for his college career.

Catchings is the son of former Illinois women’s basketball great Tauja Catchings and the nephew of Naismith Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, who starred for the Indiana Fever.

The Overtime Elite regular season does not kick off until December 1st, but Catchings has impressed during preseason play. Catchings is averaging 15.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game while shooting 41% from three and over 53% from the field in seven outings for the Cold Hearts (one of the Overtime Elite teams).

That is after coming off of a season that saw the four-star average 17.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor as a junior.

Catchings’ arrival to West Lafayette will be amongst the most highly anticipated in the Matt Painter era. He is now listed at 6’9” by Overtime Elite and has plus athleticism with the ability to shoot the ball at a high level. Catchings is already being looked at as a potential one and done candidate for the Boilermakers.

The highly-touted recruit has the potential to slide into the starting lineup immediately upon his arrival, sliding in at the three for Matt Painter. That would require him to leapfrog several players, but the Boilermakers are high on the four-star forward. Purdue is currently set to have the likes of Fletcher Loyer, current freshman Myles Colvin, Camden Heide and potentially others at the three next season.

Matt Painter and company are bringing in a player that could have an immediate impact on the Boilermakers and do so in a special way.