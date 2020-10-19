The Purdue athletic department reports eight active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday, up from six a week ago.



This week's report comes on the same that football coach Jeff Brohm's positive COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski said that since daily, rapid-response antigen testing began Sept. 30, football hasn't had a single player test positive. Football opens this weekend against Iowa. But Brohm Is likely to be sidelined, and the coach said his staff has also experienced "flare-ups," but did not specify whether any other coaches would be impacted this week.

Men's basketball and women's basketball will begin daily testing "no later than early next week," Bobinski said.

They both began formal practice last week, but not after men's basketball initially postponed its start for a week due to apparent positive tests on the staff, then reversed course and began practice Thursday after those staff members tested negative.

Bobinski said Purdue has experienced zero false positive results.

Two weeks ago, Purdue's number of positive student-athlete cases was down to zero.

On Monday, Purdue also announced that the start of men's basketball practice has been pushed back a week — to Oct. 21 — due to 14-day contact-tracing protocols.

Last week, Purdue reported zero active cases, but there was an indication of an unspecified hospitalization.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 5,953 tests and yielded 63 positives.

At the end of the summer, Purdue had back-to-back weeks of zero positives prior to incurring three each of the past two weeks after school resumed.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.