Purdue will have one less quarterback in 2020 with Elijah Sindelar opting not to use the sixth season of eligibility he was granted in the spring. He informed GoldandBlack.com this morning about his intention.



The Boilermakers will enter next season with junior Aidan O’Connell, sophomore Jack Plummer, redshirt freshman Paul Piferi and true freshman Michael Alaimo. Purdue still could add a grad transfer quarterback.

The 6-4, 225-pound Sindelar endured an injury-marred career in West Lafayette. After redshirting in 2015, Sindelar played in five games in 2016. He then opened the 2017 season as the starter for then first-year coach Jeff Brohm. Sindelar sustained an ACL injury at Northwestern that season. He played through it to lead the program to the Foster Farms Bowl.

After offseason surgery, Sindelar opened 2018 as the starter, but he tweaked the same knee he had hurt the previous season and didn’t play after the second game of the season. Last season, Sindelar again won the starting job and was on a roll, leading the nation in passing yards and touchdown passes after the first two weeks of 2019. But he sustained a concussion vs. Vanderbilt in the next game and then was lost for the season after breaking his left clavicle vs. Minnesota in the fourth game of the season. Sindelar was hurt on the same play as wideout Rondale Moore, who was lost for the season with a hamstring injury.



Add it up, and Sindelar played in just five games the last two seasons, making 12 starts. The Princeton, Ky., native finishes his Purdue career having hit 57.8 percent of his passes for 3,525 yards with 29 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions.

Sindelar has earned his degree in electrical engineering and is graduate school. He will be married in the spring.