Purdue will turn the page at quarterback in 2020 with news yesterday that Elijah Sindelar won't return for a sixth season.

The Boilermakers will enter next season with junior Aidan O’Connell, sophomore Jack Plummer, redshirt freshman Paul Piferi and true freshman Michael Alaimo battling at quarterback. Purdue still could add a grad transfer quarterback.

The 6-4, 225-pound Sindelar endured an injury-marred career in West Lafayette. After redshirting in 2015, Sindelar played in five games in 2016. He then opened the 2017 season as the starter for then first-year coach Jeff Brohm. Sindelar sustained an ACL injury at Northwestern that season. He played through it to lead the program to the Foster Farms Bowl. Sindelar dealt with a concussion and broken collarbone in 2019.



GoldandBlack.com reached out to Sindelar for an Exit Interview. Here is what he had to say about a variety of topics as he begins a career with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the Tipton (Ind.) Transmission plant.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the highlight of your career?

Sindelar: It was the winning the Foster Farms Bowl game. Jump starting the culture change within and around Purdue football.

GoldandBlack.com: Were you frustrated by injuries?

Sindelar: Yes, injuries took a major toll on me. The one that got me the most was the concussion. I did not like the way it messed with my brain and my focus. As an engineer, I need my brain, and the concussion scared me. The injuries piling up started to take too much of a toll on me.

GoldandBlack.com: Why aren't you pursuing a pro career?

Sindelar: The NFL really does stand for Not For Long, and like I said the concussion scared me, and the broken collarbone was the last straw for me. Being an engineer is my true desire and I need my head to be able to be successful. I knew football was only for a season and was going to end at some point.

GoldandBlack.com: When did you decide to not use your sixth season?

Sindelar: I decided I wasn't going to utilize my sixth year after I broke my collarbone. Playing through a torn ACL was very unique. It was an experience I wouldn't want to go through again. It was a lot of aching and pain, really all the time. The knee was very unstable and if I wasn't paying attention or constant aware of what I was doing, my knee would give out

GoldandBlack.com: What were your thoughts when you got hurt on the same play as Rondale vs. Minnesota?

Sindelar: I couldn't really believe that Rondale and I got hurt on the same play. Like what are the chances. I will say it was tough to really process that we both went down as I was in incredible pain.



GoldandBlack.com: You ever wonder … what if? What if I hadn’t gotten hurt so much?

Sindelar: Not really, I don't like to live in the "what if" realm. I believe God has a plan for everything and that nothing catches God by surprise. So, ultimately, I was just thankful for the opportunities that He provided for me and also thankful that he opened my eyes that it was time to walk away before sustaining a life altering injury that would affect my ability to be a husband or father.

