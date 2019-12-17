Exit Interview: QB Elijah Sindelar
MORE: Sindelar will not return in 2020
Purdue will turn the page at quarterback in 2020 with news yesterday that Elijah Sindelar won't return for a sixth season.
The Boilermakers will enter next season with junior Aidan O’Connell, sophomore Jack Plummer, redshirt freshman Paul Piferi and true freshman Michael Alaimo battling at quarterback. Purdue still could add a grad transfer quarterback.
The 6-4, 225-pound Sindelar endured an injury-marred career in West Lafayette. After redshirting in 2015, Sindelar played in five games in 2016. He then opened the 2017 season as the starter for then first-year coach Jeff Brohm. Sindelar sustained an ACL injury at Northwestern that season. He played through it to lead the program to the Foster Farms Bowl. Sindelar dealt with a concussion and broken collarbone in 2019.
GoldandBlack.com reached out to Sindelar for an Exit Interview. Here is what he had to say about a variety of topics as he begins a career with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the Tipton (Ind.) Transmission plant.
GoldandBlack.com: What was the highlight of your career?
Sindelar: It was the winning the Foster Farms Bowl game. Jump starting the culture change within and around Purdue football.
GoldandBlack.com: Were you frustrated by injuries?
Sindelar: Yes, injuries took a major toll on me. The one that got me the most was the concussion. I did not like the way it messed with my brain and my focus. As an engineer, I need my brain, and the concussion scared me. The injuries piling up started to take too much of a toll on me.
GoldandBlack.com: Why aren't you pursuing a pro career?
Sindelar: The NFL really does stand for Not For Long, and like I said the concussion scared me, and the broken collarbone was the last straw for me. Being an engineer is my true desire and I need my head to be able to be successful. I knew football was only for a season and was going to end at some point.
GoldandBlack.com: When did you decide to not use your sixth season?
Sindelar: I decided I wasn't going to utilize my sixth year after I broke my collarbone. Playing through a torn ACL was very unique. It was an experience I wouldn't want to go through again. It was a lot of aching and pain, really all the time. The knee was very unstable and if I wasn't paying attention or constant aware of what I was doing, my knee would give out
GoldandBlack.com: What were your thoughts when you got hurt on the same play as Rondale vs. Minnesota?
Sindelar: I couldn't really believe that Rondale and I got hurt on the same play. Like what are the chances. I will say it was tough to really process that we both went down as I was in incredible pain.
GoldandBlack.com: You ever wonder … what if? What if I hadn’t gotten hurt so much?
Sindelar: Not really, I don't like to live in the "what if" realm. I believe God has a plan for everything and that nothing catches God by surprise. So, ultimately, I was just thankful for the opportunities that He provided for me and also thankful that he opened my eyes that it was time to walk away before sustaining a life altering injury that would affect my ability to be a husband or father.
Story continues below photo
GoldandBlack.com: Biggest thing you learned in college?
Sindelar: Biggest thing I learned in college is that if you don't believe in yourself, no one will believe in you. Both academically and athletically. You need to be true to yourself and your beliefs to be successful.
GoldandBlack.com: Discuss your relationship with Jeff Brohm?
Sindelar: My relationship with Jeff Brohm was great. He always tried to do what was best for me. He always tried to put me in the best position to be successful and I will always be incredible thankful for that.
GoldandBlack.com: Who do you think will start at QB in 2020?
Sindelar: That I have no idea. All of those guys have the ability, work ethic, drive and determination to be successful. It ultimately comes down to who the coaches believe will produce and win games.
GoldandBlack.com: Talk about your job?
Sindelar: I am extremely excited about my job. I am working at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and I will be involved in noise and vibration reduction in the transmissions--especially in the electrical hybrid transmissions. This job is surreal for me because I feel like I am living my dream. The TV show "How Its Made" is my favorite TV show and I get to see that first-hand with the assembly of the transmissions. So, it truly is a dream come true. I also believe that the electrification of vehicles is where the future is heading and I get to work on that first-hand and hopefully be apart of the breakthrough that changes the world.
GoldandBlack.com: When are you getting married?
Sindelar: I will be getting married on April 11th, 2020.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.