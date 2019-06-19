The Boilermaker freshman and younger brother of former Purdue guard (and now graduate assistant coach) P.J. Thompson grew up around the program during his high school years and has been committed since he was a junior.

Isaiah Thompson only joined Purdue's basketball program this month, but in reality he's been part of it for years.

GoldandBlack.com: What excites you most about getting started in college basketball?

Thompson: “The team workouts in the summer. Getting adjusted to everything early, like with classes and with workouts and lifting. I’m just looking forward to going in and competing hard, playing as hard as I can and keeping confidence.”

GoldandBlack.com: Is there anything about this jump that you’re curious or nervous about?

Thompson: “I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m nervous. I’m probably more anxious and excited with everything. I committed two years ago so I’ve definitely been looking forward to this for a long time. Just actually being on campus and being on the team and not just visiting. I’m definitely looking forward to that.”

GoldandBlack.com: You've sort of been a part of the program for a long time already. Do you feel that way or is this going to be something really new?

Thompson: “I think it’s going to be new because I’m just going to be with the guys all the time, like I’m not just coming down and leaving. I’m going to be doing team workouts. I’m a part of the team so it’s definitely going to be something new, but something I’m looking forward to and I chose this, so I’m going to put everything I have into it.”

GoldandBlack.com: Do you feel like you know more about what it takes to be successful at Purdue, or as a college basketball player in general, than a lot of people might because you’ve been around, and you’ve been around so many people who have been part of it?

Thompson: “Yeah, I think I have a slight advantage. Not necessarily on the court, more of a mental thing and just from watching from the stands, because I watched my brother for four years. So, he’s been giving me advice about what it takes to be a Big Ten basketball player. I know it’s not for everybody, and I’m definitely looking forward to coming in and competing hard, and I know it’s not going to be easy.”

GoldandBlack.com: Is your brother making you call him 'Coach'?

Thompson: “No, I call him 'Coach' just to give him his respect, but he doesn’t force me to do anything.”

GoldandBlack.com: Is that going to be weird at all?

Thompson: “Yeah I think it’s going to be weird at first, but I know it’s something that he was born to do, so I’ve definitely seen it growing up with him. I know it’s going to be weird at first, but it’s something that he wanted and I know it’s going to help me in the long run.”

GoldandBlack.com: Did he ask you if you were OK with him doing it?

Thompson: “Yeah, I was the last person he called about it. Knowing that, it showed that he really cared and my input meant a lot to him. It was definitely something that he wanted to do and I felt like it would do more to help than hurt for me as a basketball player and off the court as well.”

GoldandBlack.com: What’s going to be the biggest adjustment for you?

Thompson: “I’d say the change of speed, the physicality of the Big Ten, and just the overall college game. I’ve got to get used to playing as hard as I can, otherwise I’ll never touch the floor. Just getting adjusted to all of that.”

GoldandBlack.com: Do you have any thought in your mind as to what success would mean for you this season?

Thompson: “From my standpoint, I just want to play as hard as I can. I know (Matt Painter) emphasizes playing hard, and especially playing hard on defense. Those are going to be things that can get me on the floor. They know I can shoot the basketball. Just doing other things that people didn’t see me do in high school. I never played man-to-man (defense) in high school. Proving that I can defend at a high level and try to get into people and just play as hard as I can. I think those are going to be the things that can get me onto the court.”

GoldandBlack.com: What gives you confidence defensively that you can do something you’ve never done before systematically?

Thompson: “When I played with my dad, we would run full-court defense all the time so I know how to play it. I feel like I have a high basketball IQ so I know the angles, I know the reads, and especially from watching PJ. I definitely know I can do it, I just have to go in and prove it.”

GoldandBlack.com: I’m sure you're aware of what Purdue asks of the point guard defensively, too.

Thompson: “Right. You have to pick up 94 feet pretty much the whole game so you have to get used to that. I have to get into the best shape I possibly can to be able to do that.”

GoldandBlack.com: I know they are going to use you in a couple different ways, but starting out at point guard you have a lot to learn quickly because you kind of have to run a team. Is that intimidating at all?



Thompson: “No. I think it’s something that I’ve been doing all my life. I’ve always had the ball in my hands, even at a young age. I felt like it was always something that I could do and I know I have a high basketball IQ so I know that I can separate a lot of things from me being undersized, and I can use my quickness and my leadership skills to put people in position to be successful on the court.”

GoldandBlack.com: Has Purdue told you anything about what they want from you this season or what they think you can help them with?

Thompson: “Obviously I have to come in on the defensive end, but they feel like I can score the ball offensively, whether it’s being a 1 or coming off screens as a 2. It’s not necessarily about the first day, they just told me it’s about me coming in and proving that I can do anything.”

GoldandBlack.com: Did this season change the way you look at Purdue at all in terms of what they are capable of or what they can do with guards?

Thompson: “No. I’ve seen it for a while now. When PJ was there, especially his freshman year, they had some of the best bigs in the country so they were more of a big man-oriented school. But now, they’ve had guards come in and prove that they can do things at a high level. They use their guards really well and I feel like how they use them fits my game, so I just have to come in and prove that I can do those things.”



