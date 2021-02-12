Tristan Cox was sold on Purdue quickly, becoming the fourth player to commit in the Class of 2021 way back in April in 2020.

Now, Cox is on campus, having enrolled early to get a jump on his college career.

The Somerset, Ky., native was rated a three-star recruit by Rivals and the No. 10-ranked overall recruit in Kentucky. He helped Pulaski County (Ky.) High School to a 7-3 mark in 2020, along with a 3-0 record in 5A District 8, and a second-round apperance in the Kentucky 5A state playoffs, according to MaxPreps.

Cox is one of five members of the Class of 2021 who have enrolled early, joining wideouts Preston Terrell and Deion Burks along with linebacker Yanni Karlaftis and offensive lineman Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter.

GoldandBlack.com visited with Cox before he enrolled.