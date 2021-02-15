Yanni Karlaftis waited until signing day to commit to Purdue. But, it was worth the wait for the Boilermakers.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect from nearby West Lafayette High School is the headliner of the 2021 Purdue class, a Rivals250 prospect who picked the Boilermakers over Cal, but also had been offered by the likes of Wisconsin, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others, through the course of his extended recruiting experience.

The younger brother of Purdue star defensive end George Karlaftis made a name for himself very early. In fact, Yanni Karlaftis is one of the program's most heralded linebacker recruits in recent history.



Karlaftis is one of five members of the Class of 2021 who have enrolled early, joining wideouts Preston Terrell and Deion Burks along with linebacker Tristan Cox and offensive lineman Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter.

GoldandBlack.com visited with Karlaftis before he enrolled for an Entrance Interview.

