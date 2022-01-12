 Brady Allen | Entrance Interview | Purdue football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-12 09:07:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Entrance Interview: Purdue QB Brady Allen

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE ENTRANCE INTERVIEWS: Joe Stickland

The future has arrived. And his name is Brady Allen.

The four-star recruit is the most touted quarterback signed in the Jeff Brohm era. And he is on campus, ready to get a jump on his career by going through spring football.

Allen arrives in West Lafayette from Fort Branch, Ind., with a glossy resume that saw him lead Gibson Southern High to a Class 3A state championship in 2021. Along the way, Allen won Indiana Mr. Football honors, passing for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns in his senior year. The last Boilermaker recruit to win Mr. Football honors was running back Markell Jones of Columbus (Ind.) East in 2014.

Now, the 6-5, 196-pound Allen looks to make a mark at Purdue. Aidan O'Connell is back for a sixth season, but Allen will have a chance to ascend the depth chart quickly.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Allen via Zoom for an Entrance Interview.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}