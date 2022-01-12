Entrance Interview: Purdue QB Brady Allen

The future has arrived. And his name is Brady Allen.

The four-star recruit is the most touted quarterback signed in the Jeff Brohm era. And he is on campus, ready to get a jump on his career by going through spring football.

Allen arrives in West Lafayette from Fort Branch, Ind., with a glossy resume that saw him lead Gibson Southern High to a Class 3A state championship in 2021. Along the way, Allen won Indiana Mr. Football honors, passing for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns in his senior year. The last Boilermaker recruit to win Mr. Football honors was running back Markell Jones of Columbus (Ind.) East in 2014.

Now, the 6-5, 196-pound Allen looks to make a mark at Purdue. Aidan O'Connell is back for a sixth season, but Allen will have a chance to ascend the depth chart quickly.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Allen via Zoom for an Entrance Interview.