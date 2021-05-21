 Entrance Interview | Drew Biber | Purdue football
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-21 06:46:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Entrance Interview: TE Drew Biber

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Purdue will be getting a big injection of athletic ability when Drew Biber arrives.
MORE ENTRANCE INTERVIEWS: Rickey Smith

Purdue 2021 Commitments

Purdue had just one tight end in its 2021 class: Drew Biber. And he will inject athletic ability into a position that brings back all of its key personnel this season.

The 6-5, 215-pound Biber—a standout hoops player who had some Division II offers—caught 68 passes for 1,124 yards and 13 touchdowns playing mostly receiver as a junior in 2019. In 2020, his numbers were muted as the team broke in a new quarterback and leaned on the ground game, with Biber playing tight end and wideout in addition to some safety for Cedarburg High, a school with about 1,100 students located in the suburbs of Milwaukee.

