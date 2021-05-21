Entrance Interview: TE Drew Biber

Purdue had just one tight end in its 2021 class: Drew Biber. And he will inject athletic ability into a position that brings back all of its key personnel this season.

The 6-5, 215-pound Biber—a standout hoops player who had some Division II offers—caught 68 passes for 1,124 yards and 13 touchdowns playing mostly receiver as a junior in 2019. In 2020, his numbers were muted as the team broke in a new quarterback and leaned on the ground game, with Biber playing tight end and wideout in addition to some safety for Cedarburg High, a school with about 1,100 students located in the suburbs of Milwaukee.