It's safe to say the walk-through and meetings a day before a game are a little different for Eric Swingler now.

After losing his starting position at right tackle following the second week of this season, the scripted plays to start the game weren't as much of a concern to him. Having those scripted plays down cold mentally was more important for Grant Hermanns and Matt McCann, the starters at left and right tackle. Swingler's mindset was to keep his head in the entire playbook and be ready for spot duty on either side of the line during a game.

"When we're going over those first few plays, I'm really attentive because I know I'll be in the game then," Swingler said. "Other than that, my preparation hasn't changed much. I know the guys on the line and have worked with them for years. We work well together. This isn't new."

Swingler, a former walk-on early in his college career, earned the right tackle starting spot for the games against Northwestern and Eastern Michigan as guard Shane Evans continued to rehab an injury sustained in preseason. When Evans was cleared to return to game action, McCann was kicked outside to right tackle and Swingler was the odd man out on Purdue's offensive line.

"One of the things I've learned about football is you can't ever feel sorry for yourself," Swingler said. "Obviously I want to play as much as I can and wanted to start so I was disappointed by that. But the mindset then was if I'm that sixth guy that will play 20-30 snaps per game, then I have to play the best I can for those 20-30 snaps a game to justify that role."

Following the knee injury to Hermanns, which is likely to keep him inactive (at least) for the remaining three games of the regular season, Swingler is back to starting at arguably the most important position on the offensive line - left tackle. Despite being overlooked in the recruiting process and entering the program as a walk-on, Swingler's effort level is what sets him apart on the Boilermakers roster.

"He has a great attitude and the one thing about Eric that I love is if you tell him to make a change or do something to improve, he tries his hardest to get that down," offensive line coach Dale Williams said. "He tries and playing with effort is a skill."

This injury to Hermanns has required Swingler, a 6-foot-6 and 300-pound imposing figure, to increase his work load by 45 to 60 more plays than he'd normally been required to manage after he lost his starting role early in the season. However, this new endurance test doesn't necessarily mean Swingler will conserving energy from play to play.

"It's not like on play number eight I'm saying to myself that I got 50 or so more plays left so I need to pace myself," Swingler said. "My energy level stays the same because I think that's what makes me an effective player."