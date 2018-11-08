Swingler comfortable in routine as Purdue's starting left tackle
It's safe to say the walk-through and meetings a day before a game are a little different for Eric Swingler now.
After losing his starting position at right tackle following the second week of this season, the scripted plays to start the game weren't as much of a concern to him. Having those scripted plays down cold mentally was more important for Grant Hermanns and Matt McCann, the starters at left and right tackle. Swingler's mindset was to keep his head in the entire playbook and be ready for spot duty on either side of the line during a game.
"When we're going over those first few plays, I'm really attentive because I know I'll be in the game then," Swingler said. "Other than that, my preparation hasn't changed much. I know the guys on the line and have worked with them for years. We work well together. This isn't new."
Swingler, a former walk-on early in his college career, earned the right tackle starting spot for the games against Northwestern and Eastern Michigan as guard Shane Evans continued to rehab an injury sustained in preseason. When Evans was cleared to return to game action, McCann was kicked outside to right tackle and Swingler was the odd man out on Purdue's offensive line.
"One of the things I've learned about football is you can't ever feel sorry for yourself," Swingler said. "Obviously I want to play as much as I can and wanted to start so I was disappointed by that. But the mindset then was if I'm that sixth guy that will play 20-30 snaps per game, then I have to play the best I can for those 20-30 snaps a game to justify that role."
Following the knee injury to Hermanns, which is likely to keep him inactive (at least) for the remaining three games of the regular season, Swingler is back to starting at arguably the most important position on the offensive line - left tackle. Despite being overlooked in the recruiting process and entering the program as a walk-on, Swingler's effort level is what sets him apart on the Boilermakers roster.
"He has a great attitude and the one thing about Eric that I love is if you tell him to make a change or do something to improve, he tries his hardest to get that down," offensive line coach Dale Williams said. "He tries and playing with effort is a skill."
This injury to Hermanns has required Swingler, a 6-foot-6 and 300-pound imposing figure, to increase his work load by 45 to 60 more plays than he'd normally been required to manage after he lost his starting role early in the season. However, this new endurance test doesn't necessarily mean Swingler will conserving energy from play to play.
"It's not like on play number eight I'm saying to myself that I got 50 or so more plays left so I need to pace myself," Swingler said. "My energy level stays the same because I think that's what makes me an effective player."
The good news for Swingler and Purdue is this is not a new development. Swingler started the final seven games of the 2017 season that included a road game at Northwestern, a rivalry game win against Indiana and the Foster Farms Bowl win over Arizona.
"He knows what to do and he's a very intelligent person and player," Purdue offensive line coach Dale Williams said. "That is the comfort of having him out there because he knows the techniques of the left side and the right side (of the line). Now it's just about him being able to do it."
And if he gets beat on his block, like he did last weekend against Iowa, Swingler joked that quarterback David Blough can easily the panicked voice of his left tackle. The 300-pounder, who is one of two roommates with the Boilermakers' quarterback, said Blough hasn't necessarily 'taken care' of his new starting linemen who will be protecting his blindside. At least not at the level Swingler is expects.
"I would never use the word cheap to describe one of my friends. Maybe frugal or thrifty is a good word choice," Swingler said with a smile.
Blough may need to recognize that voice as they face the Big Ten sack leader this weekend Minnesota's speed rusher Carter Coughlin.
"You never have to question the effort of Eric because you know he's giving you everything he has on every play," Blough said. "If he gets beat, it's not because he's not trying."
Swingler's effort level will have to be at is usual high level to protect his buddy Blough. And maybe, at some point, Blough will reward him in a manner that Swingler approves.
