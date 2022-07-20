Ethan Morton bracing for expanded role for Purdue

Things change next season for most every returnee on Purdue's basketball team, Ethan Morton as much as anyone.

Now an upperclassmen, the junior meets an opportunity to expand his critical situational productivity of a year ago over what should be an exponentially expanded role.

Perhaps a more focused role, or perhaps not.

To this point in his Boilermaker career, Morton has played 1 through 4, though his bout with mono as a freshman cost him what might have been a meaningful role immediately at the 4. Last season he was a key offensive piece fitting in around Purdue's other high-gravity players, fitting in as a ball-mover and opportunistic spot-up shooter. And on defense, Morton took on a wide variety of matchups last season on an as-needed basis, basically on the fly, and handled that role splendidly.

Now, does Morton's little-of-everything identity give way to him slotting into a more constant job description on his new-look Boilermaker team? With Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic gone, those are two 30-plus-minute vacancies at positions Morton can play primarily.

"Ever since I've been here, I've never really played in one spot," Morton said toward the beginning of summer workouts. "I've always bounced around. There's not really a super-high comfort level with every spot, but I feel good about every spot and it's only going to get better. I'm looking to make every spot comfortable."

Even though Purdue could have reason to put Morton at a certain position and leave him there, allowing him to grow into a defined spot for really the first time, it does have considerable incentive to continue moving him around.

For one thing, Morton figures to be Purdue's best wing defender this season — it would be a very positive development for Purdue if anyone else even winds up in that conversation — and perhaps that means he moves around the lineup some to match up, not that players necessarily have to play the position they're guarding.

Continue reading below