Cole Herdman marveled at the thought.

“I can’t believe it’s over,” he said. “That went by fast. It seems like I was just doing an Entrance Interview with Gold and Black.”

So, here we are, bidding farewell to Herdman, an underrated and understated member of the team who helped the Purdue program get back on track the last two seasons. The native of Leesburg, Va., will leave campus with 91 career catches for 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per grab. His best season came as a sophomore in 2016, when he made 35 receptions for 344 yards and three scores. He caught a career-low 18 passes last season—the same as his debut year—for 196 yards and no scores, as he was limited to 10 games because of issues with stingers.