GoldandBlack.com

It was quite a ride for Kirk Barron, the face-painted block of granite on the interior of the Purdue offensive line.

Through thick and thin, 39 consecutive starts and new partners on either side of him, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Mishawaka native from Marian High was an anchor at center along an offensive line that was in constant flux in recent seasons. Purdue's staff always could count on No. 53.

The captain saw lows — a 3-22 Big Ten record his first three seasons — and highs — back-to-back bowl trips in 2017-18 — during his tenure in West Lafayette. Now, he says good-bye, coming off his best season yet, having earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. I caught up with the affable Barron recently for what is the first in a series of Exit Interviews with outgoing Boilermakers.