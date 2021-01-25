So much has changed since Simeon Smiley arrived at Purdue in 2016.

He played for two head coaches and three defensive coordinators. He saw the new football complex open. Now, Smiley's Purdue career is finished. He could have returned in 2021, as an NCAA waiver passed last fall permitted seniors to come back in 2021 due to the pandemic which caused a disjointed season. But, Smiley opted to move on.

The 6-1, 210-pound Smiley graduated in December 2020 and is training for a professional football career in Florida.

He came to Purdue from Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic High, filling a variety of roles in the secondary for the Boilermakers. He played in 43 career games and made eight starts. Smiley finished his Purdue career with 77 tackles to go along with two interceptions, a sack and 3.5 TFLs.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Smiley for an Exit Interview.

