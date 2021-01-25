 Simeon Smiley | Exit Interview | Purdue football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-25 10:50:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Exit Interview: DB Simeon Smiley

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Simeon Smiley finished his Purdue career with 77 tackles to go along with two interceptions.
Simeon Smiley finished his Purdue career with 77 tackles to go along with two interceptions. (Purdue Athletics)

MORE EXIT INTERVIEWS: Grant Hermanns | Brennan Thieneman | J.D. Dellinger

So much has changed since Simeon Smiley arrived at Purdue in 2016.

He played for two head coaches and three defensive coordinators. He saw the new football complex open. Now, Smiley's Purdue career is finished. He could have returned in 2021, as an NCAA waiver passed last fall permitted seniors to come back in 2021 due to the pandemic which caused a disjointed season. But, Smiley opted to move on.

The 6-1, 210-pound Smiley graduated in December 2020 and is training for a professional football career in Florida.

He came to Purdue from Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic High, filling a variety of roles in the secondary for the Boilermakers. He played in 43 career games and made eight starts. Smiley finished his Purdue career with 77 tackles to go along with two interceptions, a sack and 3.5 TFLs.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Smiley for an Exit Interview.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}