The best way to characterize the Purdue offense the last two years is a “work in progress.” And that’s being kind. No unit was in worse shape when Jeff Brohm came aboard for the 2017 season.

Credit offensive line coach Dale Williams, who has done a masterful job in a trying circumstance. Williams has had his work cut out for him piecing together an often rag-tag unit that has had a lot of moving parts the past two season. Depth has been almost nil, as Purdue has had no more than seven or eight linemen capable of playing in 2017 and 2018. Thank goodness for grad transfers.

This spring, Williams will begin molding a unit that is largely comprised of prep players signed by this staff. The potential is intriguing. Still, the line has a long ways to go … and a lot to prove.