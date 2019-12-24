EXIT INTERVIEWS: Tario Fuller | Richie Worship | Elijah Sindelar

Markus Bailey's Purdue career didn't end like he wanted.

The plan was to go out in a blaze of glory as an All-Big Ten selection in 2019 as a fifth-year senior. Instead, Bailey--a captain--saw his final season in West Lafayette derailed by a knee injury suffered after the second game of the year.

Bailey still left his mark on Purdue. The Columbus, Ohio, native started 40 games and tallied 327 tackles with 28 TFLs and 13.5 sacks. Bailey also picked off six passes in 45 career games.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Bailey for an Exit Interview.

GoldandBlack.com: How difficult was it to cope with the knee injury?

Bailey: When I decided to come back, I was looking forward to playing another season and being a leader. I started feeling good in the Vanderbilt game and I thought I could have a season like my junior year. It was tough for me to accept it at first. At some point, I just had to tell myself “it is what it is”. I needed to start worrying about my career moving forward while still trying to be around the guys as much as I could. It was frustrating. But it did give me more time for my hip to continue to heal and I plan to be good go with my knee by April for the draft. I should be fine.



GoldandBlack.com: How did you hurt your knee the week of the TCU game?

Bailey: It wasn’t really non-contact even though we didn’t have pads on. I broke downhill on a screen, and when I tried to plant hard on my right leg to redirect, I got pushed from he side by a lineman. He kind of twisted me when I planted, and my knee just caved in.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you know the injury was bad the moment it happened?

Bailey: Yes, I knew I tore my ACL right away. I tore my left one my freshman year, so I knew what it felt like.

GoldandBlack.com: Any regrets about returning for a fifth season in 2019?

Bailey: No. Not at all. I am really happy I came back. I had to come back anyways because I needed to get the hip surgery. If I would have tried to leave last year, I probably wouldn’t have gotten picked where I know my value is. My experiences being at Purdue all last year and then going through the summer, I wouldn’t take those back for anything. I had a great time. I got to know the future of Purdue football and be a leader for them, even if it was for a short period of time. No regrets coming back at all.

GoldandBlack.com: How is your recovery going?

Bailey: It only has been two-and-a-half months and I’m ahead of schedule. I’m killing it right now in Phoenix with my training. I’m feeling strong and my knee is feeling great.



GoldandBlack.com: What are you doing in Phoenix?

Bailey: I am training at the Fischer Institute. Brett Fischer is the physical therapist for the Arizona Cardinals. He has trained guys like Myles Jack and Tyrann Mathieu. They both tore their ACLs and came here to rehab. A lot of pro athletes come here to train and rehab. I will be here until the Combine, then come back until Pro Day.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think you’ll be invited to the Combine?

Bailey: I do. I plan on still getting drafted. It’s hard to predict when because it will be mostly based on my medical checkup, what the team doctors think of me and how my progress is going. If things keep progressing how they are, I still should get drafted. Probably not as high as if I would have balled out this year and remained healthy but I’m hearing mostly third-to- fifth-sixth round. Like I said, it will be determined by my medical and how I do at pro day.

GoldandBlack.com: What do NFL teams like about you?

Bailey: They like my film. My versatility and instincts that you can see on film. Ability to get off blocks, get to the ball. My football IQ. Some criticisms talk about me not being the most athletic in terms of pure speed. But my instincts and versatility make up for that. A lot of scouts like me on film.

GoldandBlack.com: How difficult was it to watch the defense struggle in 2019 while you were out injured?

Bailey: It wasn’t just me. I got hurt. Semisi (Fakasiieii) was dealing with some stuff. Jaylen (Alexander) and Cornel (Jones). Some of our secondary. Some years are like that. We got the worst of it this year. I’m still upset about the Nevada loss but it was good we came back and played well vs. Vandy. Then I ended up getting hurt the following week in practice before the TCU game. That game was a tough one for our defense. After that game, I saw a lot of improvement with our defense throughout the year. I see a lot of potential next year for our guys, especially up front.



GoldandBlack.com: What’s the biggest thing you learned while at Purdue?

Bailey: No one cares. Lamar Jackson’s statement “No one cares. Work harder.” has gained some popularity recently but I’ve had this mindset for a while now. At the end of the day, what matters are your results and the value you can add. It doesn’t matter if I come out and say I am dealing with this or that. It only matters what you produce. This is the mentality that has allowed me to get things done and deal with stress and anxiety better. Society doesn’t care about the other stuff. They just want to see you produce.

GoldandBlack.com: What are your thoughts on Nick Holt and Purdue parting ways?

Bailey: I was actually really surprised. I won’t speculate on anything because I trust Coach Brohm, but I was really surprised because I love Coach Holt. I have learned so much from him during the three years he was there. I was pretty sad to see that he lost his job. I loved the scheme we played in and I thought he was a great defensive coach. He’s just a great guy in general.



GoldandBlack.com: What person influenced you the most while in college?

Bailey: Sean Pugh (director of football player development): He is behind the scenes and he’s prefers it that way. He helps guys out a lot. He deserves the recognition even though he doesn’t want it. He is our director of player development. He handles things before they become issues, deals with personal problems and helps people with off-the-field stuff. He will talk with you if you’re having a bad day. He will give you advice. That type of person adds tremendous value to the organization. He has helped me out several times and has had a huge impact on me. His perspective, attitude, and actions are ones that you would want to emulate.