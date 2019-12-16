Injuries prevented Tario Fuller from ever fully reaching his potential while at Purdue. But, he has no complaints.

"I am happy with how things went," said Fuller, who went through graduation ceremonies this past weekend.



The affable Fuller--who has one of the biggest personalities on the team--saw his final season derailed before it even started when he suffered a broken jaw in a training camp scrimmage. Fuller missed the first five games, finally debuting vs. Maryland on October 12. He played in just two more games (vs. Illinois and at Northwestern). Fuller had just 12 carries for 32 yards in 2019. Not what the Georgia native had in mind, as he entered 2019 as the likely No. 1 running back.



Fuller finished his Purdue career with 79 carries for 357 yards with two TDs. He also caught 15 passes for 133 yards. GoldandBlack.com caught up with Fuller for an Exit Interview.

GoldandBlack.com: What was your favorite memory?

Fuller: There are a lot of moments. Missouri (in 2017) was fun (19 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD). I think probably Ohio (16 carries, 142 yards, 1 TD). I think all of my work unfolded in front of me and I had a good game. I worked real hard and saw it unfold.



GoldandBlack.com: Did your career play out as you thought?

Fuller: No. I have no regrets. I am satisfied being able to do whatever I was able to do, limited to injuries and all that stuff. But I have no regrets.

GoldandBlack.com: Were you disappointed?

Fuller: Yes, definitely.



GoldandBlack.com: Why?



Fuller: The injuries. I feel like I had setback, after setback, after setback. I never got to get back to myself, that 2017 self.

GoldandBlack.com: How disappointing was the broken jaw you suffered in August?

Fuller: That was awful. I lost way too much weight. It really was more muscle than anything that I lost the really hurt me.



GoldandBlack.com: What's the biggest thing you learned during your career at Purdue?

Fuller: Enjoy the moment, because it can be taken away at any moment.



GoldandBlack.com: Is there anything you would have done differently?

Fuller: No. Because I worked hard just like everyone else. My luck just didn’t play to my favor. Like I said, I have no regrets. I put the work in. It didn’t play out to my favor.



GoldandBlack.com: Who influenced you the most?

Fuller: Someone who had the biggest impact on me was Sam for sure. Samantha Love. She is my academic advisor. She kind of pushed me to my full potential. And she is one of the main reasons I am graduating right now. Not just in school, but in life with advice. She was always there for me. You have Sam, (Running backs) Coach (Chris) Barclay, D.J. (Knox), all those people.

GoldandBlack.com: What's next?

Fuller: Start a career somewhere. I am gonna go back to Georgia for a little bit. But I am coming back because my daughter is here. She is in Logansport.



GoldandBlack.com: No more football?

Fuller: Nope. That’s it. I gave a lot to football, including my health. Everyone has to walk away from the game, whether you want to or not. I just have to do it earlier than some. But I have been fortunate to play longer than some, too. You have to look at it that way. It was the best four years of my life. I met a lot of people that influenced and molded me into the person I am today. And I am thankful for that.

