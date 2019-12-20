For a couple hours Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, Jahaad Proctor and Aaron Thompson will be competitors, rivals, adversaries, whatever you want to call it, as Purdue and Butler meet at the Crossroads Classic.

For the better part of their lives, though, they've been "cousins," "god-brothers," whatever they may call it, and their fathers "uncle" and "godfather" to the others' kids.

"It's always been a family thing for me," Jahaad Proctor said of Aaron Thompson and his family. "I call him my cousin subconsciously, because I call his dad my Uncle Tony. I've always considered them my cousins, as well. But I guess officially he's my godfather, so we're god-brothers."

Jahaad Proctor's dad, Joseph, is godfather to Aaron Thompson and his siblings; Tony Thompson is godfather to Jahaad Proctor and his sister, Sabre.

"They're cousins, god-brothers, whatever you'd call it," said Joe Proctor, from the airport on his way to Indianapolis. "The families are real close."

Have been for a generation.

Joe Proctor and Tony Thompson grew up together in Harrisburg, and shared a backcourt for the same Harrisburg High School that Jahaad Proctor starred for years before coming to Purdue, by way of Iona and High Point.

They'd become close as teens, in part because of their sisters, the former Nicole Proctor and Tasha Thompson, being close. Tony Thompson and Joe Proctor have been "best friends ever since," the elder Proctor said.

Continue reading below