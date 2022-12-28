Before 8:00 AM, the day after Christmas, Boilermaker Nation was shocked by the announcement of Indiana Native, former Mr. Football, and long-time commit, Brady Allen entering the transfer portal.

Maybe he did not like the plan with the new coaching staff, maybe the new coaching staff did not contact him fast enough, or maybe the kid just wanted to move on. Regardless of what it was, Purdue faithful were immediately worried about the future of the program.

By dinner time that same day, those fears were alleviated when former Rivals Top 150 and Texas Longhorn, Hudson Card committed to Purdue and new head coach Ryan Walters.