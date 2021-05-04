 Mitchell Fineran | Purdue football | kicker | grad transfer | Samford
football

Fineran may be answer to Purdue's kicking question

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
In addition to booting field goals, Mitchell Fineran is aiming to kick off, too.
MORE: Purdue lands Samford grad transfer kicker via portal | Spring position check-up: Special teams

The courtship between Mitchell Fineran and Purdue was quick.

The Samford kicker entered the portal on April 29. Five days later, the grad transfer committed to the Boilermakers.

“Since COVID hit, we ended up playing our season in the spring,” said Fineran. “Going into it, I was hoping to have a real good year. And I did. At the end of the year, I re-evaluated and I knew I was graduating early. So, I decided to go into the transfer portal.”

