Fineran may be answer to Purdue's kicking question
The courtship between Mitchell Fineran and Purdue was quick.
The Samford kicker entered the portal on April 29. Five days later, the grad transfer committed to the Boilermakers.
“Since COVID hit, we ended up playing our season in the spring,” said Fineran. “Going into it, I was hoping to have a real good year. And I did. At the end of the year, I re-evaluated and I knew I was graduating early. So, I decided to go into the transfer portal.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news