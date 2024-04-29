Purdue has two representatives in the 2024 NFL Draft last week, seeing Tyrone Tracy Jr. (fifth round to the Giants) and Sanoussi Kane (seventh round to the Ravens) get their names called. Now, Boiler Upload takes a look at some potential future Pro Boilermakers with the potential to get drafted next April.



Kydran Jenkins:

Arguably the top pro prospect for the Boilermakers next spring is linebacker Kydran Jenkins, who enjoyed a breakout campaign last season under Ryan Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. Jenkins tallied 57 total tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Those marks earned him All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media, and fourth team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele. At 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds, there will be some questions regarding whether Jenkins is better suited as an inside linebacker or edge rusher at the next level, but his production was among the best in the country in 2023. If he can produce similar numbers in 2024, Jenkins will be an intriguing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gus Hartwig:

The Boilermakers also have a pair of offensive linemen that should be in line to be selected in next year's draft, starting with four-year starting center Gus Hartwig. Hartwig has been a mainstay along the Purdue offensive line since 2020, being one of the most effective in the group since then, allowing just five sacks in 1,599 career snaps. The fifth-year senior has been All-B1G honorable mention four straight years and figures to be among the top linemen in the conference next year. Hartwig will be a consistent contributor for the Boilermakers, which will likely pique the interest of NFL coaches and scouts.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) rushes into Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Markevious Brown (1) during the spring football game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Hudson Card:

You can't compile a list of NFL Draft prospects without mentioning the quarterback position, which brings Purdue signal caller Hudson Card into focus. Card is an interesting case, as his first year as a full-time starter was filled with injuries and inconsistencies, throwing for 2,387 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 6-foot-2 quarterback did finish the year on a strong note, showing just how effective he can be when things are clicking. A dual-threat skillset is what NFL teams are looking for in quarterbacks nowadays, which plays into Card's favor as he looks to build his professional case. Card will have to duplicate his performances against Indiana and Minnesota for much of next year to be able to shoot up draft boards. He has the skillset to be a professional prospect, but an improvement will have to be in order to do so.

Marcus Mbow:

Joining Hartwig as the other offensive lineman on Purdue's board of prospects is Marcus Mbow. The redshirt junior has started each of the last two years for the Boilermakers, first at right guard, followed by right tackle where he is expected to line up in 2024. Mbow is a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection and was named to the College Football News’ Freshman All-America Second Team in 2022. He had a Pro Football Focus blocking grade of 70+ and has surrendered just one sack across 669 career snaps. Similar to Kydran Jenkins, Mbow could have a future at two different spots, having experience at guard and tackle. The 305-pound lineman likely fits better at guard in the NFL, where he could emerge as a real prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Max Klare (86) catches a pass during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 44-19. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Max Klare: