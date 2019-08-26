Here's an early look at Purdue's first opponent in 2019, the Nevada Wolf Pack: Time: Friday, 9:33 p.m. ET/6:33 p.m. PT Location: Mackay Stadium Surface: FieldTurf Capacity: 27,000 (Tickets Available) Schedule/records: Nevada 8-5 in 2018; Purdue 6-7 in 2018 Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 1-0 thanks to a 24-14 win over the Wolf Pack on Sept. 24, 2016. TV: CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, PBP: Corey Chavous, Analyst) Early line: Purdue -10

Five things to ponder as we enter game week:

1. The Wolf Pack is expected to be in the thick of its division race. Nevada is predicted to finish third in the Mountain West's West Division after finishing second last year. Coach Jay Norvell begins his third season at Nevada with an 11-14 overall record, but recorded the school's sixth bowl victory with a 16-13 overtime win over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl.

2. Nevada is 1-0 against Big Ten teams at Mackay Stadium. That includes a 31-21 over Northwestern, Sept. 22, 2006. The Wolf Pack opens the season against two Power 5 opponents for the first time since 2007 (Nebraska, Northwestern). Purdue hasn't won a season-opening road game since it beat Toledo 52-31 on Sept. 1, 2007 and hasn't won a season-opening contest in the West since it beat Washington 13-6 on Sept. 23, 1960. Dating back to 1995, has only been a 10-point favorite against non-conference foe on the road once. It was a 16.5 pick over Central Florida in Drew Brees junior year, beating the Knights 47-13 on Sept. 4, 1999 when Coach Joe Tiller's team opened the season ranked No. 22.

3. Nevada does have experience returning. The Wolf Pack has nine players with 10 games of starting experience or more on its roster including five on defense. The defense lost four of its top five tacklers from a unit that showed improvement last season.LB Gabriel Sewell is an anchor. A key returnee for the Pack is the reigning MW Freshman of the Year, running back Toa Taua. The 5-foot-9, 210 pounder rushed for 67.1 yards per game and six scores as a rookie.

4. But ... Nevada's "Air Raid" offense will start a quarterback with one career pass in college. The Wolf Pack will be breaking in a new quarterback, for what that’s worth. "Last Chance U" signal-caller Malik Henry is in the running, but was beaten out by Carson Strong. . The defense lost four of its top five tacklers from a unit that showed improvement last season. LB Gabriel Sewell is an anchor.

5. Elevation, temperature and familiarity could be a factor. Reno, is at 4,500 feet comparing to West Lafayette is 614 feet. The Boilermaker program has never played a game in greater elevation. Purdue is heading out a day early to acclimate itself to the elevation. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be in the 90s, but should drop into the high 70s when the sun sets. Purdue hasn’t done well playing in the west the last 50 years: The Boilers lost the Rose Bowl (vs. Washington) and also fell twice at Washington while also losing at Oregon, at Cal, at USC, and at UCLA. Purdue's lone triumphs in the region have been at the expense of Arizona, in 2005 in Tucson and in the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif. in 2017. Purdue fans may recall that Norvell was under consideration to be the Boilermakers' "head coach in waiting" under Joe Tiller in 2008 before former A.D. Morgan Burke turned to Danny Hope.