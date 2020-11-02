GoldandBlack - First Look: No. 10 Wisconsin

If the game is played, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst hopes to be on the sidelines. (Dan Sanger)

Purdue-Wisconsin, Nov. 23, 2019 highlights

Here's an early look at Purdue's presumed third opponent in 2020, the Wisconsin Badgers: Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. local Location: Camp Randall Stadium Surface: FieldTurf Capacity: 80,321 Schedule/records: Wisconsin 1-0 Overall, 1-0 Big Ten in, 2019, 10-4, 7-3 in 2019; Purdue 2-0, 2-0; 4-8, 3-6 in 2019, Series notes: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-29-8 and is on a 14-game winning streak versus Purdue dating back to the Boilermakers' 26-23 win in Camp Randall in 2003. It's the longest winning streak of any Purdue opponent against the Boilermakers. Purdue will be looking to reverse the trend of having lost 26 straight games to ranked teams on the road, dating back to the '03 win in Madison. TV: ABC Early line: Wisconsin -8 (opened -6)

Listed below are a few storylines for the game:

1.Will this game be played?

As late as Saturday morning, the Badgers football program has 22 active cases of COVID-19 including 12 team members. The Big Ten has a 21-day layoff rule for players, the longest of the Power 5, and something Wisconsin Athletics Director Barry Alvarez would like to see renewed. The Badgers’ stopped team activities on Wednesday, Oct. 28, so the earliest they could return to in-person activities would be Wednesday, Nov. 4. Coach Paul Chryst, who has tested positive and showing symptoms of the virus, said late last week, he believes three days would be enough time to get the Badgers ready to play. Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 7, the day of the game with Purdue, because he must complete a 10-day isolation before returning to in-person coaching.



If the game is played, who will be Wisconsin's quarterback?

Sources told the Wisconsin State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive. So if Saturday's game is played, the Badgers will be down to their fourth string quarterback, as pre-season projected starter Jack Coan had foot surgery in early October.

Can the Badgers make the Big Ten title contest if they keep missing games?

According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”

What do we know about the Badgers after their season opening win?

On Oct. 23, Wisconsin celebrated the return of Big Ten football by pounding hapless Illinois 45-7. Mertz was named Big Ten co-offensive player-of-the-week with his 20-of-21, 248-yard performance. The Badgers gained 182 rushing yards against the Illini, with Garrett Groshek leading the way with 70 yards on 13 attempts. Nakia Watson picked up 69 yards on 19 attempts. If the first game can be any measuring stick, the Badgers don't appear to have the breakaway capabilities from the running back slot that they have enjoyed in the last 15 years or so. Jonathan Taylor, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts, is a hard talent to replace. Against Illinois, Wisconsin's longest rush was 13 yards, achieved each by Watson, Groshek and Mertz. Defensively, at least against Illinois, the Badgers were stout, allowing no offensive touchdowns, just eight first downs and 218 total yards.

Coach Jeff Brohm on Wisconsin