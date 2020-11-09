GoldandBlack - First Look: No. 23 Northwestern

Last year's highlights....

Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13



Here's an early look at Purdue's thiird opponent in 2020, the No. 23 Northwestern Wildcats: Time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Natural Grass Capacity: 57,236 2020 Schedule/2019 records: Northwestern (3-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) /(3-9 , 1-8 ); Purdue (2-0; 2-0)/(4-8, 3-5) Series notes: Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 51-32-1, after snapping a five game losing streak to the Wildcats with a 24-22 win in Evanston last year. Wildcats' coach Pat Fitzgerald has won seven of nine against the Boilermakers, and is 7-4 overall since taking over the reins at Northwestern in 2006. This is just the second time since 2000 Purdue has faced a ranked (AP) Northwestern team. TV: BTN Early line: Purdue -1

What has led the Wildcats turnaround?

In a word, it has to be the defense. The Wildcats have yet to give up a point in the second half in three games, and the offense in the past two weeks has been just good enough to pull out the victory. In the 21-13 win over Nebraska, the Cornhuskers racked up 442 yards of total offense. Yet it was the Wildcats' ed-zone defense has been stout all season, and a pair of interceptions inside the NU 2-yard line, delivered the home team. Northwestern endured a first to worst season in 2019 after winning the West Division the year before. In somewhat typical fashion during the Pat Fitzgerald Era, Northwestern hasn't been flashy, especially in the first two weeks, but it has been good when it counted. After an impressive 43-3 season-opening win against Maryland, the 'Cats have had to rally from a 17-0 deficit at Iowa two weeks ago and a halftime disadvantage against Nebraska this past Saturday. But in the end Northwestern is 3-0 in league play for the first time since 2000 when it, Purdue and Michigan all tied for the league crown.

The 'Cats do the little things well.

Special teams have been good for Northwestern, especially last week when it had a pair of 36-yard returns. Kyric McGowan took the opening kickoff of the second half, setting Northwestern up at their own 39. Northwestern would later cash in this field position with the go-ahead touchdown. Riley Lees also split a pair of defenders for a 36-yard punt return. That set Northwestern up at the Nebraska 44, and Lees would soon find the end zone himself, on a 10-yard pass, to extend Northwestern's lead. Punter Derek Adams punted six times, pinning Nebraska inside their own 20 on four of them. His long was a 58-yard bomb that completely changed field position late in the third quarter.



Will quarterback Peyton Ramsey beat Purdue twice in four games?

Despite being sacked five times, Peyton Ramsey threw for 337 yards and three TDs to lead Indiana to a 44-41 win over Purdue this past November. As the Northwestern signal caller, he has efficient completing two-thirds of his passes in three games. But he hasn't had a huge passing yardage day yet this season, with his high water mark being a 212-yard effort. Still, it is easy to understand why Fitzgerald and the fifth-year transfer are a good match. Ramsey has a knack of doing the tough things with his arm and his legs to pull out victories. That, to date, has been a winning combination.



Brohm on Northwestern week