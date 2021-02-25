Fit-and-trim Hewitt ready to forge role in Purdue backfield
Looking for a wild card in the backfield? Look no further than Da’Joun Hewitt.
He’s a great unknown, a work-in-progress talent who is still looking to carve a niche for himself among a running back unit that already has two known commodities in senior Zander Horvath and junior King Doerue.
Where does the 5-10, 205-pound Hewitt fit in?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news