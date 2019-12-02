MORE: Look ahead: 2020 schedule

With the curtain down on the 2019 season, it’s time to cast our eyes toward 2020. Here are five burning questions facing Purdue as a long offseason begins in West Lafayette.

1. What are the big holes to fill?

No doubt, line play on both sides of the ball must be upgraded. The offensive line needs to get bigger, stronger and tougher. Most of the personnel will be back. The only key loss: Matt McCann. Guard Cam Craig, a redshirt freshman in 2020, along with tackles Will Bramel and Eric Miller, sophomores next season, are the most promising young blockers. Who will be the center? Viktor Beach, a junior-to-be? Bramel? Some mature bodies are needed to compete--and likely start. The defensive line needs an upgrade at tackle. It would be a boon if Lorenzo Neal returns for a fifth season after missing 2019 following knee surgery. Bottom line: Look for Purdue to add junior college and/or transfer help in the trenches. Another area in need of an upgrade is linebacker. And, it couldn’t hurt to bolster the cornerback spot. One last item will be to replace tight end Brycen Hopkins. Keep an eye on Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller, who redshirted as freshmen in 2019. Got all that?

2. Which key players will be back?

Most of the key personnel will return in 2020 following a season where Purdue played over 30 true or redshirt freshmen because of injury and need. Jeff Brohm will welcome back the likes of wideouts David Bell, Rondale Moore and Amad Anderson, Jr.; running backs Zander Horvath and King Doerue; tackle Grant Hermanns on offense. On defense, Purdue will have back ends George Karlaftis and Derrick Barnes; tackle Anthony Watts; cornerback Cory Trice; safeties Cam Allen and Jalen Graham. Plus, beefy tackle Lorenzo Neal could return after missing 2019 following knee surgery. The Boilermakers also will have back their punters, along with kicker J.D. Dellinger.

3. Will there be any staff changes?

Assistant coaches come. Assistant coaches go. It’s the nature of the beast in the ultimate results-oriented business. Jeff Brohm has seen his staff altered each season he has been in West Lafayette. After 2017, special teams coach Tony Levine left for personal reasons. After 2018, special teams/tight ends coach Mark Tommerdahl departed for Texas Tech, while cornerbacks coach Derrick Jackson took a job with Northern Illinois. Will Brohm’s 2019 staff return intact for 2020? Stay tuned.



