Fltecher Loyer's magic number must be 27.



For the third time in his career, sophomore Purdue guard, Fletcher Loyer, scored 27 points in a game. It was the second time he's done it this season.



This one had a little extra to it though. It was against the #1 team in the nation, Arizona, and it also earned him his second Big Ten Player of the Week Award.



Last year, a true freshman Loyer led his Boilers to a 73-55 victory over Nebraska during the week where he became the first freshman to win the player of the week honor since 2019. He knocked down six three-pointers that game becoming the first Purdue freshman since 2008 to win the honor.



On Saturday, Loyer's 27 point performance helped Purdue knock off the #1 seed for just the third time in program history. Loyer played 36 minutes against the Wildcats and sparked Purdue on both ends. He led the team with scoring, added in 3 rebounds, an assist, and four steals as Purdue beat Arizona 92-84.



The win helped move Purdue back to #1 in the rankings on Monday.

Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points earlier this season in the second game of the Maui Invitational against the Tennessee Volunteers, a tournament Purdue would go onto win, vaulting them to #1 for the first time this season.