Fletcher Loyer Earns Second Big Ten Player of the Week
Fltecher Loyer's magic number must be 27.
For the third time in his career, sophomore Purdue guard, Fletcher Loyer, scored 27 points in a game. It was the second time he's done it this season.
This one had a little extra to it though. It was against the #1 team in the nation, Arizona, and it also earned him his second Big Ten Player of the Week Award.
Last year, a true freshman Loyer led his Boilers to a 73-55 victory over Nebraska during the week where he became the first freshman to win the player of the week honor since 2019. He knocked down six three-pointers that game becoming the first Purdue freshman since 2008 to win the honor.
On Saturday, Loyer's 27 point performance helped Purdue knock off the #1 seed for just the third time in program history. Loyer played 36 minutes against the Wildcats and sparked Purdue on both ends. He led the team with scoring, added in 3 rebounds, an assist, and four steals as Purdue beat Arizona 92-84.
The win helped move Purdue back to #1 in the rankings on Monday.
Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points earlier this season in the second game of the Maui Invitational against the Tennessee Volunteers, a tournament Purdue would go onto win, vaulting them to #1 for the first time this season.