Non-conference home-and-home contracts are interesting animals. Some, like Purdue’s series with Syracuse, happen quickly, as the Boilers went to Syracuse last season and the Orange come to West Lafayette this year. Others can be incredibly spread out. Purdue played both Vanderbilt and TCU at home in 2019, but will not go to each until 2029 and 2030, respectively (and for all we know, they could be conference games by then). The longest gap came with Rice, who came to Purdue in 1998 and the Boilers did not make a return trip to Houston until 2011.

Purdue’s trip to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech this season is the completion of another long spread out home-and-home. The Hokies came to West Lafayette in 2015 and won 51-24, blowing open a 17-17 game late in the first half with a dominant second half. Counting a bowl game interim coach, that was three coaches ago for Purdue. Now the Boilermakers head to Blacksburg, which is always a difficult task.