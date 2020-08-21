 COVID-19 testing update | Purdue University
For the second straight week, no active COVID-19 cases for Purdue

Purdue has provided an update on its athletic department's COVID-19 testing results.
For the second week in a row, Purdue reports zero active COVID-19 cases this week, according to its weekly update on its testing results.

The Boilermaker athletic department has now run 1,245 tests since June 8, when its phased return to athletic activity began, 37 of those tests having come back positive. But each of the past two weeks, no positive cases have turned up. The fall semester begins at Purdue next week.

None of Purdue's positive cases since testing began June 8 have required hospitalization and those cases were "generally" asymptomatic or exhibited only mild symptoms, according to Purdue.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.

WEEKLY PURDUE RESULTS SINCE TESTING BEGAN JUNE 8
Date Case Total Active Cases Recoveries Total Tests

July 23

27

5

22

415

July 31

35

8

27

573

August 7

37

2

35

787

August 14

37

0

37

1,063

August 21

37

0

37

1,245

{{ article.author_name }}