As Purdue football secure its first Big Ten win over Illinois on Saturday afternoon, a number of Purdue standouts in the NFL were in action during week four, headlined by the first career start for Aidan O'Connell . See how the former Boilermakers performed in the NFL this week.

Aidan O'Connell: Las Vegas Raiders

O'Connell was tabbed as the starting quarterback for Las Vegas against the Chargers after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a concussion. The rookie signal caller had a rough go of it in his NFL debut, largely due to constantly being under duress, getting sacked seven times. O'Connell threw for 238 yards and scored his first career touchdown on a sneak, but fumbled three times (losing two) and threw an interception.





Raheem Mostert: Miami Dolphins

On the heels of a career day for the 31-year old running back, Mostert had a quiet outing in the Dolphins' 48-20 loss to Buffalo. Mostert finished with seven carries for just nine yards and lost a fumble, but did had three catches for 36 yards through the air.





Ja'Whaun Bentley: New England Patriots

Bentley finished with five tackles (two solo) in the Patriots loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, bringing his season total up to 25, which is fourth-best for New England.





George Karlaftis: Kansas City Chiefs

Karlaftis had one tackle in the Chiefs Sunday Night Football victory over the Jets, but did account for three hurries and a quarterback hit. The second year edge rusher has 15 hurries on the season, which is nearly double the next closest Chiefs defender.





Brycen Hopkins: Los Angeles Rams

Hopkins returned to Indiana on Sunday as the Rams beat the Colts 29-23 in overtime. The tight end hauled in his only target for five yards in the victory. It was Hopkins' second catch of the season.





Rondale Moore: Arizona Cardinals

After breaking off a long touchdown run in week three, Moore was held without a reception on two targets in the Cardinals 35-16 loss to the 49ers.





Derrick Barnes: Detroit Lions

Barnes recorded five total tackles (two solo) for the Lions on Thursday night. The 3rd year linebacker now has 22 tackles on the season, good for fourth on the Lions.





Charlie Jones: Cincinnati Bengals

Chuck Sizzle did not play in the Bengals 28-3 loss against Baltimore after being placed on IR with a thumb injury. Jones still sits second in the NFL in punt return yards with 150 and is one of just three players in the league with a punt return for a score. He will be out at least another three weeks.





Markus Bailey: Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey recorded his first tackle of the season on defense for the Bengals, picking up a solo stop against the Ravens.