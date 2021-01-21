No coach arguably played a bigger role in kick starting the career of new Purdue co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert than Jim Donnan.

It was Donnan who helped Lambert get his first job in 1988 as a G.A. at Oklahoma, where Donnan was the offensive coordinator under Barry Switzer.

When Donnan got the head coaching job at Marshall in 1990, he tabbed Lambert to come along. Lambert helped the Thundering Herd win the 1992 I-AA national championship. Donnan left Marshall to take the Georgia job in 1996. And he brought Lambert with him. Donnan and Lambert beat Purdue, 28-25 in OT, in the 2000 Outback Bowl.

After Georgia and Donnan parted ways after the 2000 season, Lambert was hired by Jim Grobe at Wake Forest, where he worked from 2001-10 before becoming head coach at Charlotte from 2011-18. The last two years, Lambert was defensive coordinator at Marshall.

Donnan points out that Brohm and Lambert were head coaches in C-USA together in 2015 and 2016, when Brohm led Western Kentucky and Lambert was coach at Charlotte. They never faced each other, as Brohm left for Purdue after the 2016 season at WKU. Lambert was let go at Charlotte after the 2018 season.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Donnan to learn more about Lambert.