Paul Piferi didn't come to Purdue to play tight end. He came to be a quarterback. But he's embracing a new reality that has him learning how to run routes, catch passes and consume copious amounts of calories as the redshirt freshman tries to bulk up for his new position.

"They tell me to eat at least five to six meals a day," said Piferi. "Every meal I have, I have to have as many toppings, as many calories, to boost that. After weights, I have to have at least protein shakes with mass gain shakes. I drink about a gallon of milk every two days now. The dieticians have me on some supplements, as well, after lifting so I can get some more protein and some more calories in. And they want me to shoot for about 6-8,000 calories a day at least."

The goal: Get Piferi up to 250 pounds. He says he's at 245 now. At 6-5, Piferi has the frame to fill out. And his athletic ability has caught the eye of tight ends coach Ryan Wallace.

"He's gonna have four years playing the position," said Wallace. "As a prototype athlete, that's what you want at the position. You got 6-5, big kid that can run, extremely coachable, soaks in the information and goes applies it on the field. But I think the more reps he gets, the better he's gonna get. I'm really excited to kind of see what he becomes because I like the track that he's on right now."

Piferi was caught in a logjam of talent at quarterback. The depth chart is populated by sophomore Jack Plummer and juniors Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton at the top. True freshman Michael Alaimo also is on campus. And Purdue has Sam Jackson set to arrive in 2021 and Brady Allen in 2022.

Piferi was first approached about making the move last spring. When he went back home to California after the pandemic shuttered spring drills, Piferi discussed the idea with his family. When he returned to Purdue this summer, Piferi began working out as a tight end, a position he says he's never played. How tough was it to let go of the quarterback dream?

"I mean, it's pretty difficult," said Piferi of making the switch. "But, at the end of the day, I've always told myself, 'I'll do whatever it takes to get on the field.' And I've always felt that was the best way, at quarterback.

"I started doing it back in eighth grade, I started playing quarterback and felt like that was always the best way for me to get there. And it got me this far. And I think I think God's new step for me is take the tight end route."

Piferi is a good-looking athlete with soft hands who could develop over time. A big question will be: How physical is he as a blocker? Piferi also has a lot to learn as a route-runner. Still, he’s an intriguing prospect.

“Well, you know what, he's been taking some reps there and he's made some plays there when he's been in at that position,” said co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. “So, been liking what I've been seeing from him. So far, he's done a tremendous job. Got great hands, fast, I think he was a 10.7 100 meter guy. So, it has been a good addition, in my opinion, with the rest of those tight ends on the field.”

Could we see Piferi throw a pass again in his Boilermaker career?

"I mean, obviously, I hope," said Piferi. "With Coach Brohm and his trickiness on offense. But, I don't know. Stay tuned, I guess."

