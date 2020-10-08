Former QB Piferi trying to catch on at tight end
Paul Piferi didn't come to Purdue to play tight end. He came to be a quarterback. But he's embracing a new reality that has him learning how to run routes, catch passes and consume copious amounts of calories as the redshirt freshman tries to bulk up for his new position.
"They tell me to eat at least five to six meals a day," said Piferi. "Every meal I have, I have to have as many toppings, as many calories, to boost that. After weights, I have to have at least protein shakes with mass gain shakes. I drink about a gallon of milk every two days now. The dieticians have me on some supplements, as well, after lifting so I can get some more protein and some more calories in. And they want me to shoot for about 6-8,000 calories a day at least."
The goal: Get Piferi up to 250 pounds. He says he's at 245 now. At 6-5, Piferi has the frame to fill out. And his athletic ability has caught the eye of tight ends coach Ryan Wallace.
"He's gonna have four years playing the position," said Wallace. "As a prototype athlete, that's what you want at the position. You got 6-5, big kid that can run, extremely coachable, soaks in the information and goes applies it on the field. But I think the more reps he gets, the better he's gonna get. I'm really excited to kind of see what he becomes because I like the track that he's on right now."
Piferi was caught in a logjam of talent at quarterback. The depth chart is populated by sophomore Jack Plummer and juniors Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton at the top. True freshman Michael Alaimo also is on campus. And Purdue has Sam Jackson set to arrive in 2021 and Brady Allen in 2022.
Piferi was first approached about making the move last spring. When he went back home to California after the pandemic shuttered spring drills, Piferi discussed the idea with his family. When he returned to Purdue this summer, Piferi began working out as a tight end, a position he says he's never played. How tough was it to let go of the quarterback dream?
"I mean, it's pretty difficult," said Piferi of making the switch. "But, at the end of the day, I've always told myself, 'I'll do whatever it takes to get on the field.' And I've always felt that was the best way, at quarterback.
"I started doing it back in eighth grade, I started playing quarterback and felt like that was always the best way for me to get there. And it got me this far. And I think I think God's new step for me is take the tight end route."
Piferi is a good-looking athlete with soft hands who could develop over time. A big question will be: How physical is he as a blocker? Piferi also has a lot to learn as a route-runner. Still, he’s an intriguing prospect.
“Well, you know what, he's been taking some reps there and he's made some plays there when he's been in at that position,” said co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. “So, been liking what I've been seeing from him. So far, he's done a tremendous job. Got great hands, fast, I think he was a 10.7 100 meter guy. So, it has been a good addition, in my opinion, with the rest of those tight ends on the field.”
Could we see Piferi throw a pass again in his Boilermaker career?
"I mean, obviously, I hope," said Piferi. "With Coach Brohm and his trickiness on offense. But, I don't know. Stay tuned, I guess."
Lots of competition
Purdue has a big hole to fill with Brycen Hopkins off cashing an NFL check with the Los Angeles Rams. Hopkins was the 2019 Big Ten Tight End of the Year as a fifth-year senior. He concluded the 2019 season with 61 catches for 830 yards and seven TDs. Those totals paced all Big Ten tight ends. Hopkins left campus as an all-time great tight end with 130 career catches for 1,945 yards and 16 TDs.
Now what?
The next man up for second-year tight ends coach Ryan Wallace figures to be redshirt sophomore Payne Durham, who flashed ability last season behind Hopkins when he played in all 12 games with four starts. The 6-5, 255-pound Durham—who picked up football as a senior at Peachtree Ridge High in Suwanee, Ga., after playing lacrosse—made the most of his nine receptions for 82 yards, with four of the catches going for touchdowns. But he doesn't feel like this is his job to lose.
"I never feel like it's my job to lose," said Durham. "I always feel like there's healthy competition in the room. And, you know, any day, anything can happen. ... I wouldn't say it's my job to lose. Every day, I'm staying motivated and keep working harder to try to get where I want to be."
Many program watchers are eager to see the continued development of redshirt freshmen Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller. The 6-5, 250-pound Bilodeau appeared in four games—the maximum to retain a redshirt—last year as a reserve, while the 6-5, 255-pound Miller also played in four games in 2019.
Rounding out the tight end room are 6-5, 250-pound sophomore Jack Cravaack, who was moved from defensive end/linebacker to tight end last season, and Paul Piferi, a former quarterback. Co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard is intrigued by the potential of the receivers and tight ends.
“There's no ceiling with our offense,” said Shephard. “So, it gives you the opportunity to be creative. And not just with those two (Rondale Moore and David Bell), but with everyone. You know, you got other guys out there, such as Payne Durham, who is playing really well. Paul Piferi after his move to tight end, he’s playing really well.
"Now, we have some guys out there who are being weapons and becoming weapons out there for us. Where it’s not just about designing something for just Rondale or David Bell. Obviously, those guys are gonna …. I’m just a firm believer the ball finds you. If you're a player, the ball is going to find you. And with those guys, the ball will find them. It always has and it will continue to.”
ETC.
Redshirt freshman Garrett Miller says he hasn't cut his hair since he got to Purdue ... The team has a true freshman walk-on tight end in Ben Buechel, 6-3, 210 ... True freshman Maliq Carr is a wide receiver, but he has tight end dimensions at 6-5, 230. Could he one day be a tight end? "Not really," said tight ends coach Ryan Wallace. "He's doing a great job playing outside for us. He is a big body that we don't have out there right now. So, he's doing a great job for us out there."
