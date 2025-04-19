Purdue women's basketball lands Arkansas transfer guard Kiki Smith

While Barry Odom and Purdue football continue to tear up the portal recruiting, Katie Gearlds and company got in on the fun as well. The Boilermakers landed Arkansas transfer guard Kiki Smith today, bolstering the backcourt in West Lafayette. Smith took an official visit with the Boilermakers last week and was down to Purdue and TCU out of the portal.

Smith was a standout for Arkansas as a sophomore last season, averaging 10.2 points, and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 42% from the field and 40% from three-point range for the Razorbacks. In games against Alabama and South Carolina, Smith poured in a season-high 23 points, followed by 18 points against the eventual national runner-ups during conference play.

Prior to her one-year stay in Fayetteville, Smith was the NJCAA DI Women's Player of the Year and an All-American at Hutchinson Community College as a freshman in 2023-24. Smith helped guide the program to its first ever national championship, averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game, while shooting 56% from the field and 44% from three-point range.

Upon her arrival to West Lafayette, Smith can provide the Boilermakers with another reliable shooter from the perimeter, being a 40%+ shooting from three-point range at the college level. She also has experience against top-flight competition, while playing in the SEC.

Smith joins fellow portal addition Taylor Feldman as transfers headed to West Lafayette this off-season, and the two could make up Purdue's starting backcourt heading into next season. Purdue also welcomed back Madison Layden-Zay to the program and have international guard Keona Douwstra entering the mix as an incoming freshman.