Four-star forward Trent Sisley recaps Purdue official visit
2025 four-star forward Trent Sisley began his official visit slate over the weekend, kicking things off with a trip to West Lafayette to get a look at Purdue for the final time during the recruiting process. The Montverde (Fla.) product offered his thoughts on the trip with Boiler Upload, where he discussed what the visit entailed, how he could fit with the Boilermakers and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news