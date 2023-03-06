Purdue has landed its 2024 blue-chip quarterback after four-star Marcos Davila announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter.

Davila was originally committed to TCU, but re-opener his recruitment on February 22nd after offensive coordinator Garett Riley left for Clemson.

New Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell had a strong relationship with Davila from his time at West Virginia, where the four-star quarterback nearly committed to.

Davila chose the Boilermakers over Miami (FL), Colorado, Houston and others. According to Rivals’ Nick Harris, Davila was planning on taking more visits following his trip to West Lafayette this weekend. Ultimately, Davila felt at home and committed to Purdue.

The Texas native is the third commitment in the 2024 recruiting class for Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers. Three-star offensive lineman Jordan King committed last night and three-star defensive back Hudauri Hines committed in January.

