GoldandBlack - Four Things: Trey Kaufman's commitment to Purdue

Here are four things to know about Kaufman's commitment to the Boilermakers.

In case you (somehow) missed it on Friday, Purdue landed another blue-chip recruit on Friday evening, as Southern Indiana four-star forward Trey Kaufman committed to the Boilermakers over Indiana, North Carolina and Virginia.

• The Silver Creek High School star was Indiana's Gatorade Player-of-the-Year as a junior after averaging about 26 points and 10 rebounds, but really blew up this summer, jumping in the national rankings after becoming quicker, stronger and more explosive during the pandemic and starring during the few grassroots events that took place in July and August. See the video below.

• Kaufman combines with Fort Wayne's Caleb Furst to give the Boilermakers an outstanding frontcourt pairing of talented, versatile and skilled forwards who can play multiple positions.

Furst will play both the 4 and 5 at Purdue, and Kaufman the 3 and 4, a similar model to what Purdue won big with several years back with Caleb Swanigan and Vincent Edwards as its forwards. There are significant differences between these players and those players, but on the surface, their usage could follow the same model.

• Purdue may be putting together a really nice roster for the next years, with Kaufman and Furst coming in as blue-chip recruits In 2021 when the excellent guard recruits of the past two classes — Ethan Morton, Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman — will still be underclassmen.

Assuming Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter, etc., and all this year's young players stick in the program and develop as hoped/expected, Purdue could be in line for big things in 2021-2022, and both Furst and Kaufman will be expected to be part of it from Day 1.

• With Kaufman and Furst, Purdue now has the two highest-ranked players remaining In Indiana's Class of 2021. Indiana freshman Khristian Lander was ranked as the No. 1 player in the class prior to his reclassification into the 2020 class.

Kaufman is ranked 32nd nationally by Rivals.com and Furst 38th. Other services flip-flop them.

According to Rivals' rankings, both of them would be among Purdue's top four highest-ranked recruits, aside from Swanigan, of the Rivals.com Era. E'Twaun Moore was 35th in 2007; Caleb Swanigan was 19th in 2015.

Both players will be frontrunners to be Indiana's Mr. Basketball. Should one of them win, they'd be the first for Purdue since Swanigan in 2015.