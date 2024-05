Gabe Sularski is a 6-6 Illinois guard that is up at the top of Purdue's 2026 priority.



Sularski has already taken two trips to Purdue, and he was back in the state of Indiana this weekend at the EYBL event in Lebanon.



Assistant Coach Paul Lusk was in attendance today to watch Sularski and some other talent at the vent. Purdue's immediate scholarship situation is still murky with one too many scholarship players signed and no immediate openings for a scholarship next year.



So the 2026 class might turn out to be the next pivotal class for Matt Painter at Purdue. Sularski could be a big part of that as he offers the size, vision, and scoring that Painter wants from his guards and wings.



Dub Jellison was able to catch up with Sularski after his game today to talk his recruitment, his summer, and how he fits in at Purdue.