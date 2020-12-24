GoldandBlack - Game 10 Preview: Purdue vs. Maryland

Eric Hunter and Purdue's juniors are hoping to rebound from a difficult night at Iowa. (AP)

PURDUE (6-3, 1-1 B1G) vs. MARYLAND (5-2, 0-1)

PURDUE VS. MARYLAND What When Time TV Radio Big Ten Season Friday Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. ET FS1 Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

Purdue and Maryland meet on Christmas Day as part of a four-game Big Ten slate. This is intended to be a one-time-only event for the conference, an idea born from the players since going home for the holidays would have been especially complicated this season.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: ARV Coaches: ARV N/A 33 63% -5.5 Maryland AP: — Coaches: — N/A 47 37% +5.5

ABOUT PURDUE

Purdue's three-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night in a 70-55 loss at No. 4 Iowa in which the Boilermakers struggled, surprisingly, on offense, halting a distinctly upward trend. ... Purdue, though, is actually last in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 72.4 points per game, weighted down by the 54-point showing at Miami and this week's 55-point whimper at Iowa, but also the fact that the Boilermakers played only three non-conference home games against mid- or low-major opponents. ... This is an important game for Purdue given that its next two outings come at nationally ranked Illinois and Rutgers.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 13.8 PPG • 9.7 RPG • 2.7 APG • 49.5% FG After an outstanding three-game stretch, Williams — and all of Purdue's juniors for that matter — leveled off a bit against Iowa. He should have a favorable matchup vs. Maryland, though, so could be set up to bounce back. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 6.1 PPG • 3.0 RPG • 59.5% FG • 44.4% 3-PT (8-18) Purdue's forward has been doing a solid job as a help defender and as an opportunistic scorer, making 13 straight shots before the string was snapped in the second half at Iowa. As he continues to pick up experience, his value will increase even more. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 12.0 PPG • 3.1 APG • 50% 3-PT (28-56) As Big Ten play deepens, expect Stefanovic to again be a focal point for opposing defenses, as he was last season. His 50-percent three-point shooting has earned him that level of attention, and it could create opportunities for others. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 12.2 PPG • 30.4% 3-PT (7-23) • 4.0 APG • 1.6 STL (5 GAMES) After a strong three-game run of his own, Hunter committed five turnovers and struggled to make shots at Iowa. A resurgence vs. Maryland may be a safe bet, and it may start with the defensive end, where he'll likely draw Eric Ayala. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 9.3 PPG • 3.9 RPG • 2.1 APG • 43.2% 3-PT (16-37) Newman is still acclimating to defensive structure and whatnot, but he's been a real shot-maker for Purdue and done an excellent job on the glass from the backcourt. His past three games — all high-major opponents, two of them ranked — he's 7-of-15 from three and averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

ROTATION

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 10.3 PPG • 3.9 RPG • 66.7% FG • 73.5% FT Edey may overwhelm Maryland physically, so he can expect some gimmicks that he'll have to play through. He's got to stay out of foul trouble. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 5.3 PPG • 1.8 APG • 37.5% 3-PT (9-24) Thompson's playing an important role for Purdue as its first ball-handler off the bench, but shots aren't coming his way all that much. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) 1.8 APG Morton's minutes have dipped, but in the 18 of them he's played the last three games, he's not committed a turnover after that was an issue for him prior. He seems to be doing the right things when he's on the floor, though the statistics may not necessarily show it, because there haven't been any. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 5.0 PPG • 6.0 RPG Consistency is key for Wheeler, who can look so impactful at times, but then not sustain it. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) 5.0 PPG (4 GAMES) Ivey really could have used those five games he missed early this season. That experience could be benefiting him now, as he's struggled some to get going offensively and still has much development ahead of him defensively. Purdue could really use a one-sided game to let some of these young guys get out there for extended run. Big Ten season, though, may not offer many of those opportunities. C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore) Dowuona will take some time to work his way back into shape after missing the whole preseason due to respiratory issues.

Guard Eric Ayala is the Terps' leading scorer. (AP)

ABOUT MARYLAND

This isn't the same sort of Maryland team Purdue's seen in recent years, as it may not have the same level of high-end talent, especially on the interior, where there's no Jalen Smith or Bruno Fernando or Diamond Stone. ... The Terps are 5-2 but lack any wins to speak of to this point, their top-25 losses coming at Clemson (a mutual opponent to Purdue) and at home to Rutgers, both by double-figures. ... The Terrapins have struggled uncharacteristically on defense, where opponents' effective field goal percentage is a robust 48.5 percent and Maryland has benefited from relatively few turnovers, fewer than 12 per game or a turnover percentage of 17.6 percent, per KenPom ... Mark Turgeon's team has been especially vulnerable to the three-pointer, which might be music to Purdue's ears. Opponents are shooting better than 35 percent from long range vs. Maryland.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

F — 24 DONTA SCOTT (6-7, 230, Sophomore) 12.7 PPG • 7.1 RPG • 62% FG • 57.1% 3-PT (12-21) Purdue's biggest defensive headache in the frontcourt should be Scott, who can really rebound but also step out and shoot at a high level. F — 30 GALIN SMITH (6-9, 235, Senior) 6.3 PPG • 3.1 RPG • 71.4% FG Again, Maryland lacks a real rim protector this year. Smith started their last game, but didn't play many minutes. G — 5 ERIC AYALA (6-5, 200, Junior) 14.6 PPG • 49.2% FG • 32.3% 3-PT (10-31) Ayala is Maryland's biggest threat, and the player — if there's any one — that Purdue will really want to try to slow down. G— 2 AARON WIGGINS (6-6, 200, Junior) 10.0 PPG • 4.6 AST • 25.9% 3-PT (7-27) Wiggins has reportedly been bothered by an elbow injury that may have something to do with his struggles from long range this season. G — 11 DARRYL MORSELL (6-5, 200, Senior) 7.9 PPG • 5.1 RPG • 37.3% FG Like Wiggins, Morsell has dealt with nagging injury, his issue being a shoulder. He's normally more efficient offensively than he's been this season.

ROTATION

G — 13 HAKIM HART (6-6, 205, Sophomore) 10.6 PPG • 52.1% FG • 40% 3-PT (10-25) Hart's given Maryland a real offensive boost this season. F — 25 JAIRUS HAMILTON (6-8, 235, Junior) 8.3 PPG • 3.4 RPG C — 15 CHOL MARIAL (7-2, 235, Sophomore) 2.1 PPG • 1.7 RPG The raw big man doesn't play all that much, but he's the closest thing Maryland has to a true rim protector to throw at Edey and Williams.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE TURNOVERS! REBOUNDING STICK WITH SHOOTERS Copy and paste! This is the single-biggest key to Purdue's success and may be all season. Purdue has to "give itself a chance" at both ends of the floor — maybe even more so defense — through ball security. Decision-making and concentration are of paramount importance. All due respect to Iowa, but it shouldn't have outrebounded Purdue. It did. Now, here comes Maryland, without much size to speak of. Purdue should again have an advantage here, but may not if it's not more attentive to blockouts and quicker to the ball. Purdue's defense is built to protect the lane, so closing out on shooters is maybe the most important thing they must do defensively. It can do a better job than it's done lately, and must have the anticipation and energy to be better at it.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 71, MARYLAND 63