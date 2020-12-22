GoldandBlack - Purdue falls at No. 4 Iowa

PDF: Purdue-Iowa statistics

Thanks to an offensive showing that just wasn't good enough and more defensive lapses than It could afford, Purdue fell at No. 4 Iowa Tuesday night, 70-55.

The Boilermakers were within just seven with 3:52 left, but Connor McCaffery followed his own missed three for a bucket that snapped an 8-0 Purdue run, then Luka Garza buried a three to push Iowa's lead back to double figures, and that was that.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 14 points.

More to come ...