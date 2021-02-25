GoldandBlack - Game 24 Preview: Purdue at Penn State

PURDUE (15-8, 10-6 B1G) vs. PENN STATE (8-12, 4-11 B1G)

PURDUE AT PENN STATE What When Time TV Radio Big Ten Season Friday Feb. 26 7 p.m. ET FS1 Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

In its Big Ten road finale, Purdue looks to complete a two-game regular season sweep of the Nittany Lions, after winning 80-72 in Mackey Arena on Jan. 17.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: ARV Coaches: ARV 26 18 51% -1 Penn State AP: — Coaches: — 39 36 49% +1

ABOUT PURDUE

This would be another Quad 1 win for the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament résumé. ... Purdue remains in contention for the No. 4 seed to the Big Ten Tournament, and the double-bye that comes with it. This is an important game for Purdue in that regard, to keep pace with Iowa. ... With a win, Purdue would finish the regular season with a 5-5 Big Ten road record, as its final two or three games — depending on whether the Nebraska game is made up — will be played at home.



BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 17.2 PPG • 8.8 RPG • 2.0 APG • 53.8% FG Coming off an atypically quiet game at Nebraska, Purdue's All-Big Ten big man is a safe bet to reassert himself against the Nittany Lions. Job 1 will be to keep John Harrar and the rest of the Nittany Lions off the offensive boards. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 5.2 PPG • 4.2 RPG • 31.3% 3-PT • 83.3% FT Gillis must be central to Purdue's effort on the boards, but also solid on defense against Penn State's athleticism and ability to spread the Boilermakers out. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 9.0 PPG • 26% 3-PT • 2.9 APG • 87.9% FT • 17 STL Hunter's really emerged as a scorer lately and played one of his better games of the season earlier vs. Penn State. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 9.3 PPG • 3.9 RPG • 39.7% 3-PT • 95% FT • 14 STL Newman's been up and down offensively, but he's shown real growth at the defensive end of the floor, displaying a bit of a maturity in the process. Purdue has a lot of bases to cover on the perimeter on D vs. Penn State so Newman will be needed in that area. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) 9.1 PPG • 3.7 RPG • 2.2 AST The budding standout was exceptional at Nebraska, continuing his upward trend during the back half of the schedule.

ROTATION

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 6.0 PPG • 4.3 RPG • 19 BLK Edey backs up one of the best players in the Big Ten, but over the past four games has averaged 16.5 minutes and 10.8 points. What a luxury for the Boilermakers. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 8.1 PPG • 2.8 RPG • 1.6 APG • 33.9% 3-PT • 88% FT Stefanovic finally broke out at Nebraska, making four late threes to blow the game open. Those were his first four made shots since returning from his three-game COVID absence. Purdue obviously hopes that's a sign he's back on track, but a new role coming off the bench still remains an adjustment. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 3.3 PPG • 41.7% 3-PT Consistent from deep all season, Thompson's riding a modest 1-of-7 slump since going 2-for-2 at Maryland. Limited opportunities have probably been part of it, but Nebraska was willing to let Purdue shoot from the perimeter and Thompson was 1-for-5. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 2.7 PPG • 3.4 RPG Wheeler was excellent in the second half at Nebraska, a key to the Boilermakers separating themselves in the second half. Again, consistency has been hard to come by. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) Painter wants to get Morton on the floor more, but it's been difficult to find him minutes, more so now than ever. C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore) (O)

Penn State's Myreon Jones and interim coach Jim Ferry (USA Today Sports)

ABOUT PENN STATE

Playing out the final few games of interim coach Jim Ferry's stint with the program, the Nittany Lions have been competitive this season, with only a few wins, and a bunch of tough losses, to show for it. ... The Nittany Lions have a number of gifted perimeter scorers and average better than 71 points per game in Big Ten play, tending to play in higher-scoring games, as they allow almost 75 per game. ... Offensive efficiency is an issue. The Lions are shooting sub-40 percent in Big Ten games and are 251st nationally in effective field goal percent per KenPom.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

F — 21 JOHN HARRAR (6-9, 240, Senior) 9.0 PPG • 8.8 RPG • 55.8% FG A relentless rebounder, Harrar grabbed 10 offensive rebounds against Purdue in Round 1. Keeping him off the glass might be No. 1 on the Boilermakers' to-do list for this game, above everything else. G — 2 MYLES DREAD (6-4, 220, Junior) 8.0 PPG • 36.2% 3-PT Dread was just 1-of-5 from the floor in the first meeting between these two teams, but Purdue knows what he can do. He just made four threes and scored 16 in the narrow win at Nebraska. G — 0 MYREON JONES (6-3, 180, Junior) 15.6 PPG • 2.7 RPG • 40.3% 3-PT Penn State's leading scorer is averaging 18.2 points over the past five games, most recently 29 at Nebraska. The Boilermakers are going to have to stick to him best they can on the perimeter after he made five threes in Mackey and almost single-handedly kept Penn State in that game. G— 12 IZAIAH BROCKINGTON (6-4, 200, Junior) 13.4 PPG • 4.7 RPG • 28.9% 3-PT Brockington's a dangerous all-around scorer, but his three-point percentage has been cut in half since the last time Purdue and Penn State met. He's been struggling from the perimeter. He's 2-for-21, starting with his 0-for-4 outing in West Lafayette. G — 5 JAMARI WHEELER (6-1, 170, Senior) 6.1 PPG • 4.3 RPG • 3.5 AST • 1.8 STL • 37.1% 3-PT Purdue must be mindful at all times of one of the Big Ten's foremost defensive menaces.

ROTATION

F — 1 SETH LUNDY (6-6, 219, Sophomore) 10.1 PPG • 3.8 RPG • 30.8% 3-PT The skilled 4 man is basically a big guard and a difficult matchup, especially when he's making threes. G — 3 SAMUEL SESSOMS (6-0, 187, Junior) 8.3 PPG • 32.7% 3-PT The Binghamton transfer has added yet another offensive weapon to Penn State's lineup. F — 15 TRENT BUTTRICK (6-8, 240, Senior) 2.7 PPG • 3.1 RPG • 31.3% 3-PT The backup big man made a couple threes against Purdue in Mackey Arena. Purdue can probably live with him shooting, though.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE REBOUND STRONG WITH THE BALL THREES Penn State grabbed 23 offensive rebounds in the first meeting with Purdue, 10 of them by John Harrar. That's not gonna cut it this time, and Purdue knows it. It will be an enormous emphasis to secure the defensive glass. The frontcourt will be most responsible, but the guards must pull their weight too. Penn State's going to pressure Purdue. The turnover thing remains a significant night-in, night-out concern for the Boilermakers, and Penn State's athleticism and aggressiveness all over the court add another layer to it, as well. Tough threes must be kept to a minimum, as well. It's oversimplification to put this on here, but you saw at Nebraska how different Purdue is when shots fall. The first Penn State game, Purdue really struggled and won anyway. It would alleviate so much pressure at both ends of the floor if they could just make a few at Bryce-Jordan.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 68, PENN STATE 65